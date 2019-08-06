Smart Sand Inc. (SND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

We are contrasting Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) and Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand Inc. 3 0.40 N/A 0.54 4.38 Nexa Resources S.A. 10 0.41 N/A 0.04 191.63

Table 1 highlights Smart Sand Inc. and Nexa Resources S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nexa Resources S.A. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Smart Sand Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Smart Sand Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Nexa Resources S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Smart Sand Inc. and Nexa Resources S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 6.6% Nexa Resources S.A. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Smart Sand Inc. are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Nexa Resources S.A.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Nexa Resources S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Smart Sand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Smart Sand Inc. and Nexa Resources S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nexa Resources S.A. 0 2 1 2.33

Smart Sand Inc. has a 108.33% upside potential and a consensus price target of $4.5. On the other hand, Nexa Resources S.A.’s potential upside is 81.76% and its average price target is $13.25. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Smart Sand Inc. is looking more favorable than Nexa Resources S.A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Smart Sand Inc. and Nexa Resources S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.2% and 24.4%. About 2.1% of Smart Sand Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 73.53% of Nexa Resources S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smart Sand Inc. -3.29% -6% -38.16% -5.24% -58.55% 5.86% Nexa Resources S.A. -11.11% -13.99% -24.68% -3.29% -38.05% -30.76%

For the past year Smart Sand Inc. had bullish trend while Nexa Resources S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nexa Resources S.A. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Smart Sand Inc.

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.