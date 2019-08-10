Smart Sand Inc. (SND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Since Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand Inc. 3 0.40 N/A 0.54 4.38 Great Panther Mining Limited 1 2.80 N/A -0.11 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 6.6% Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Great Panther Mining Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Smart Sand Inc.’s upside potential is 98.24% at a $4.5 consensus target price.

Smart Sand Inc. and Great Panther Mining Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.2% and 15.1%. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Smart Sand Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Great Panther Mining Limited’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smart Sand Inc. -3.29% -6% -38.16% -5.24% -58.55% 5.86% Great Panther Mining Limited -11.69% 0.74% -2.85% 12.76% -27.35% 15.63%

For the past year Smart Sand Inc. has weaker performance than Great Panther Mining Limited

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.