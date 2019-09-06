Smart Sand Inc. (SND) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Contrasting side by side

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand Inc. 3 0.41 N/A 0.54 4.38 Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Smart Sand Inc. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 6.6% Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Smart Sand Inc. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Smart Sand Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.5, and a 91.90% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.2% of Smart Sand Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.56% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Smart Sand Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smart Sand Inc. -3.29% -6% -38.16% -5.24% -58.55% 5.86% Western Copper and Gold Corporation 22.06% 18.79% 49.33% 5.35% -3.21% 74.22%

For the past year Smart Sand Inc. has weaker performance than Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Smart Sand Inc. beats Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.