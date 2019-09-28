Smart Sand Inc. (SND) and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) Contrasting side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand Inc. 3 0.50 N/A 0.54 4.38 Peabody Energy Corporation 18 -0.22 74.49M 4.66 4.52

Table 1 demonstrates Smart Sand Inc. and Peabody Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Peabody Energy Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Sand Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Smart Sand Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Smart Sand Inc. and Peabody Energy Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 6.6% Peabody Energy Corporation 421,085,358.96% 16.8% 7.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Smart Sand Inc. are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Peabody Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Peabody Energy Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Smart Sand Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Smart Sand Inc. and Peabody Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Peabody Energy Corporation 0 3 3 2.50

Peabody Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $27.5 consensus target price and a 83.95% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.2% of Smart Sand Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.39% of Peabody Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of Smart Sand Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Peabody Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smart Sand Inc. -3.29% -6% -38.16% -5.24% -58.55% 5.86% Peabody Energy Corporation -10.69% -12.9% -22.46% -38.07% -47.21% -26.47%

For the past year Smart Sand Inc. had bullish trend while Peabody Energy Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Peabody Energy Corporation beats on 12 of the 13 factors Smart Sand Inc.

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.