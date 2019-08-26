Smart Sand Inc. (SND) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Contrasting side by side

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand Inc. 3 0.44 N/A 0.54 4.38 General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Smart Sand Inc. and General Moly Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Smart Sand Inc. and General Moly Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 6.6% General Moly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Smart Sand Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival General Moly Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Smart Sand Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than General Moly Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Smart Sand Inc. and General Moly Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 General Moly Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Smart Sand Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 80.72% and an $4.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.2% of Smart Sand Inc. shares and 4.6% of General Moly Inc. shares. About 2.1% of Smart Sand Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 42.43% of General Moly Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smart Sand Inc. -3.29% -6% -38.16% -5.24% -58.55% 5.86% General Moly Inc. -43.91% -43.47% -0.99% -9.99% -50.86% -10.99%

For the past year Smart Sand Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance while General Moly Inc. has -10.99% weaker performance.

Summary

Smart Sand Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors General Moly Inc.

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.