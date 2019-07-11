Smart Sand Inc. (SND) and Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) and Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand Inc. 3 0.46 N/A 0.54 7.34 Compass Minerals International Inc. 53 1.21 N/A 2.07 26.29

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Smart Sand Inc. and Compass Minerals International Inc. Compass Minerals International Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Smart Sand Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Smart Sand Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Compass Minerals International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 6.6% Compass Minerals International Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Smart Sand Inc. are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Compass Minerals International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Compass Minerals International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Smart Sand Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Smart Sand Inc. and Compass Minerals International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Compass Minerals International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Smart Sand Inc. is $4.5, with potential upside of 80.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Smart Sand Inc. and Compass Minerals International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.7% and 97.2%. About 2% of Smart Sand Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Compass Minerals International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smart Sand Inc. -3.43% -2.23% 38.25% 21.23% -39.94% 77.48% Compass Minerals International Inc. 2.21% -5.28% 1.74% 5.23% -20.78% 30.73%

For the past year Smart Sand Inc. has stronger performance than Compass Minerals International Inc.

Summary

Compass Minerals International Inc. beats Smart Sand Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.