Smart Sand Inc. (SND) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Contrasting side by side

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand Inc. 3 -1.17 21.82M 0.54 4.38 Arch Coal Inc. 77 0.00 14.12M 17.98 4.96

Table 1 highlights Smart Sand Inc. and Arch Coal Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Arch Coal Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Sand Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Smart Sand Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Arch Coal Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Smart Sand Inc. and Arch Coal Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand Inc. 843,089,525.13% 10.3% 6.6% Arch Coal Inc. 18,428,608.72% 49.4% 18.1%

Liquidity

Smart Sand Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Arch Coal Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Arch Coal Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Smart Sand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Smart Sand Inc. and Arch Coal Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Arch Coal Inc.’s average target price is $90, while its potential upside is 20.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.2% of Smart Sand Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Arch Coal Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Smart Sand Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Arch Coal Inc. has 40.77% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smart Sand Inc. -3.29% -6% -38.16% -5.24% -58.55% 5.86% Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43%

For the past year Smart Sand Inc. was less bullish than Arch Coal Inc.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats on 12 of the 14 factors Smart Sand Inc.

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.