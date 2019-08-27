Smart Portfolios Stake in Chevron New (CVX) Has Boosted by $391,017; Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Lifted Its Holding

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $181.4. About 7.11M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controversy; 04/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook says up to 87 million users were affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HIRES FIRM TO CONDUCT AUDIT OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Provides a Preview of Its Privacy Makeover; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Testify Before House Commerce Panel; 09/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Cardenas: CONGRESSMAN TONY CARDENAS WANTS PRIVACY ANSWERS FROM FACEBOOK; 31/03/2018 – Josh Constine: Scoop: Facebook will launch a Custom Audiences certification tool to ensure advertisers have user consent, after; 23/03/2018 – CORRECT: GERMAN JUSTICE MIN, FACEBOOK OFFICIALS MEET MARCH 26; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s user data scandal raises stakes in privacy debate

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $115.22. About 1.60 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sanders Cap Limited Liability invested in 3.77M shares or 3.04% of the stock. Horan Cap Advsr Lc invested in 0.01% or 100 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,315 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Granite Point Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.91% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 361 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corporation. Allen Operations Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.25% or 3,624 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Lc has invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 11,073 shares stake. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 1.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ctc Limited Co invested in 0.19% or 741,860 shares. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Financial Prtn has invested 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Westwood accumulated 30,050 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Creative Planning has invested 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Puzo Michael J holds 1,275 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bender Robert stated it has 1,795 shares. Twin has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 27.61M are owned by Invsts. Pictet Bank & Trust Tru Ltd, Bahamas-based fund reported 9,210 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company has 1.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 25,264 shares. Grimes And reported 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Eagle Asset Management invested in 848,772 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt has 5,489 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Boston Partners stated it has 7.28 million shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,112 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Condor Cap, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,880 shares. Rothschild Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,821 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha owns 194,415 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXG) by 13,660 shares to 87,404 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 49,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,465 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).