Smart Portfolios Raised Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake; CALLOWAYS NURSERY (CLWY) Shorts Up By 70%

CALLOWAYS NURSERY INC (OTCMKTS:CLWY) had an increase of 70% in short interest. CLWY’s SI was 1,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 70% from 1,000 shares previously. With 12,700 avg volume, 0 days are for CALLOWAYS NURSERY INC (OTCMKTS:CLWY)’s short sellers to cover CLWY’s short positions. It closed at $6.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Smart Portfolios Llc increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 1377.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smart Portfolios Llc acquired 11,516 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Smart Portfolios Llc holds 12,352 shares with $579,000 value, up from 836 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $232.66B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 10,417 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -0.96% below currents $54.41 stock price. Coca-Cola had 21 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 1 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Tuesday, March 12 to “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $5400 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Invest Management has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.54% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Parametric Associates Lc accumulated 11.51M shares or 0.47% of the stock. Trust Of Oklahoma reported 28,200 shares. California-based Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Co has invested 3.57% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mairs And Pwr accumulated 28,942 shares. Mai Capital Management holds 0.04% or 18,596 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 108,101 shares. Boys Arnold, a North Carolina-based fund reported 136,650 shares. 36,936 were accumulated by Lakeview Cap Limited Liability Co. Semper Augustus Invests has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Crestwood Advsr Gp Ltd Llc holds 12,703 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.33% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7.80M shares. Provident holds 0.15% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio.

Smart Portfolios Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) stake by 5,617 shares to 25,634 valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 46,130 shares and now owns 258,445 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) was reduced too.