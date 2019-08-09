Smart Portfolios Increases Position in Coca Cola Co (KO); Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Declined While State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Boosted Holding

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 125,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.87 million, up from 124,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $310.91. About 4.27 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/03/2018 – New Daily: Foxtel could be teaming up with rivals Netflix and Stan to create a mega streaming platform; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former U.S. National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador Susan Rice to Its Board; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: `Dexter’ star stays comparatively sane in new Netflix thriller; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to Use Proceeds From Offering for General Corporate Purposes; 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars; 16/03/2018 – “The sun appears to be finally rising in Asia,” Mahaney wrote to clients. “Japan, which Netflix entered in October 2015, is one of the largest markets the company has ever entered.”

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1377.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 11,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 12,352 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 5.42M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 42,469 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.1% or 589,668 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Voya Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.39% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Semper Augustus Gru Ltd has 30,000 shares. 1.41 million are held by Factory Mutual Insurance Co. New York-based Renaissance Technologies has invested 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). South Dakota Council has 176,776 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 32,043 shares stake. Ckw Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 200 shares. Rock Point Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 6,045 shares. Bell Bancshares has 0.54% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 43,135 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Meeder Asset has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Peoples has 1.1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons to Hold Coca-Cola Stock Through Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37 million and $118.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 49,346 shares to 33,465 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lattice Strategies Tr by 29,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,752 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADTN, ADVM, EGBN and NFLX among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “”Stranger Things 3″ Is a Blockbuster Hit for Netflix – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied Volatility Surging for Netflix (NFLX) Stock Options – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL), Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) & Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) – Class Action – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Recession Worries; Disney vs. Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.