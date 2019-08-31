Smart Portfolios Increases Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO); Yakira Capital Management Holding in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Lifted as Shares Declined

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 243.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 196,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 57,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $849.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.82. About 77,764 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 14/05/2018 – Magnetar Reports 4.97% Stake in Stewart Information Services; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stewart Information Services Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STC); 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Stewart Information Services Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES – IF DEAL IS NOT COMPLETED , FIDELITY IS REQUIRED TO PAY A REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE OF $50 MLN TO STEWART; 21/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED NEARLY ALL STEWART INFORMATION HOLDINGS; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1377.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 11,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 12,352 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 7.94M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG) by 151,789 shares to 260,020 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,061 shares, and cut its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT).

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 125,285 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 100 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 209,770 shares. Yakira Mngmt holds 2.4% or 196,573 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Limited Liability Co stated it has 80,000 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Opus Capital Gp Lc has 0.24% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 20,820 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc owns 48,515 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Vanguard has 1.46 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Grp Inc has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Citigroup holds 297,405 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jet Limited Partnership has invested 1.12% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC).

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr by 29,655 shares to 236,752 shares, valued at $6.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 11,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,335 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).