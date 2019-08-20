Smart Portfolios Increased By $391,017 Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding; Par Capital Management Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Position By $15.79 Million

Smart Portfolios Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 529.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smart Portfolios Llc acquired 3,179 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Smart Portfolios Llc holds 3,779 shares with $465,000 value, up from 600 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $222.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.31. About 6.08 million shares traded or 8.15% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN

Par Capital Management Inc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 73.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Par Capital Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Par Capital Management Inc holds 20,000 shares with $5.74 million value, down from 75,000 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $69.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $273.41. About 1.23 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%

Smart Portfolios Llc decreased Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) stake by 4,607 shares to 18,582 valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) stake by 11,419 shares and now owns 41,664 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was reduced too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was bought by REED DEBRA L.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp has $150 highest and $130 lowest target. $139.33’s average target is 18.77% above currents $117.31 stock price. Chevron Corp had 19 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, April 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $142 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barclays Likes Chevron Better Than Exxon Right Now For Big Oil Investors – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.72% or 260,251 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc owns 3,043 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The New York-based Burns J W And New York has invested 1.97% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rodgers Brothers holds 1.5% or 42,790 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Capital Limited Co accumulated 4,784 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Howard Cap Mgmt reported 2.5% stake. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct holds 29,028 shares or 3.43% of its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price has 7,501 shares. Oakworth reported 13,500 shares stake. Us Bancorp De invested 0.81% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Btim Corporation owns 0.3% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 180,348 shares. Cap Invest Counsel reported 0.31% stake. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 24,200 shares. American Research And Management invested 1.97% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Yorktown & Rech Company Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $391 highest and $316 lowest target. $356.63’s average target is 30.44% above currents $273.41 stock price. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Cowen & Co. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform” rating.

Par Capital Management Inc increased Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) stake by 700,000 shares to 2.71 million valued at $152.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stake by 195,000 shares and now owns 2.40 million shares. Trivago N V was raised too.