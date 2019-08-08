Smart Portfolios Holding In Chevron New (CVX) Was Has Raised; Driehaus Capital Management Boosted K12 (LRN) Position

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 6.47M shares traded or 9.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 1057.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 249,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The hedge fund held 273,141 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32 million, up from 23,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 1.30 million shares traded or 440.96% up from the average. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 30/05/2018 – Insight School of Kansas to Celebrate Class of 2018 on June 2; 04/04/2018 – California Chooses ProQuest Learning Resources for K12; 23/05/2018 – Insight Academy of Arizona to Celebrate Record Number of Graduates on May 29; 15/03/2018 – Fuel Education Enhances its Adaptive Learning Solution that Rewards Learning with Games to Provide Deeper Instruction for; 29/05/2018 – Insight School of Michigan to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 24/04/2018 – K12 3Q REV. $232.9M, EST. $227.0M; 13/03/2018 – Washington Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2018-19 School Year; 16/03/2018 – Beijing Royal School Extends Partnership with K12 Inc; 21/03/2018 – Idaho Virtual Academy Invites Students to Enroll for 2018-19 School Year; 30/05/2018 – Georgia Cyber Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 4,607 shares to 18,582 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 11,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,335 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Llc has 127,807 shares. Apriem, a California-based fund reported 6,407 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn owns 1,950 shares. Buckhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 47,643 shares. Beach Counsel Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,931 shares. Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company reported 3.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bbva Compass Retail Bank invested in 0.35% or 45,461 shares. Family Firm invested 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Perkins Coie Comm holds 1.39% or 24,238 shares. First Amer National Bank accumulated 86,425 shares. 7,300 were reported by Independent Invsts Inc. Aviance Ptnrs Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gilman Hill Asset reported 40,306 shares. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd accumulated 12,819 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Telemus Ltd Co invested in 29,620 shares.

