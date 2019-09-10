Smart Portfolios Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Raised as Share Value Rose; Nikko Asset Management Americas Holds Stake in Iridium Communications (IRDM)

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 4.52 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) by 318.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 23,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 31,349 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $829,000, up from 7,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 838,932 shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY TOTAL BILLABLE SUBSCRIBERS GREW 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Announces Target Launch Date for the Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX launched the fifth batch of Iridium NEXT satellites Friday on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 14/05/2018 – Iridium Communications Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – SPACEX LAUNCHES FALCON 9 ROCKET WITH 10 IRIDIUM SATELLITES; 26/03/2018 – RadioResource: IEC Telecom to Provide Terminals for New Iridium Service; 22/05/2018 – SPACEX ROCKET LIFTS OFF WITH IRIDIUM, NASA SATELLITES; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX is set to launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 14/03/2018 – Covenant Quality Assessment for lridium Communications Inc. Bond Offering; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications Sees 2018 Oebitda $280M-$290M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). 89,020 are owned by Public Sector Pension Board. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 1,275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd invested in 630,515 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment holds 73,165 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited reported 30,089 shares. Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% or 351,041 shares. Pinnacle holds 1.12% or 1.87M shares. Redmond Asset holds 0.25% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) or 22,111 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.01% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Pathstone Family Office stated it has 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% or 3,357 shares. Capital accumulated 3.17 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested in 1.45 million shares.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 163,165 shares to 744,259 shares, valued at $92.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 30,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,852 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Iridium Communications (IRDM) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Iridium Communications, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iridium Communications Inc.: A Growing Business With Economic Moat – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iridium Communications: An Undervalued Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $90,780 activity.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 13,236 shares to 111,017 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 11,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,664 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.