Smart Portfolios Has Upped Chevron New (CVX) Position by $391,017; Market Valuation Rose; As Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Trimmed Holding

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 632,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 751,927 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.63M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $100.76. About 32,524 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 1.94 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37 million and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 21,187 shares to 107,014 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXG) by 13,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,404 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & Communications has 1.21% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 44,635 shares. 6,689 were accumulated by Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp. Connor Clark And Lunn Management holds 0.11% or 141,463 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Limited holds 1.61% or 100,000 shares. Janney Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 254,505 shares. Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 6,745 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson accumulated 0.18% or 2,410 shares. California-based Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.42% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 614,803 are owned by Crawford Investment Counsel. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,833 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 30,611 shares. Rench Wealth Management has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Element Cap Mngmt Llc has 0.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Garde Capital reported 0.07% stake. 29,142 were accumulated by Winslow Evans Crocker.

