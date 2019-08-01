Smart Portfolios Has Lifted Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $529,736; Stock Value Rose; Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) Position Increased by Cullen Capital Management Llc

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 658,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, up from 839,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.27. About 32.79 million shares traded or 27.78% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1377.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 11,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 12,352 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 15.14M shares traded or 26.86% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (HBCYF) by 157,400 shares to 426,133 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 129,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,400 shares, and cut its stake in Opap Sa (GRKZF).

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ambev S.A.: A Solid Company Facing Headwinds In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ambev Shares May Have Bottomed Out At $4.00 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Before the Market Slumps – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 9,556 shares to 571 shares, valued at $68,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 21,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,014 shares, and cut its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr.