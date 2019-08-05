Smart Portfolios Has Lifted Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding By $529,736; Omers Administration Cut Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position

Omers Administration Corp decreased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 7.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp sold 78,599 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 950,950 shares with $188.17M value, down from 1.03 million last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $49.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $220.35. About 85,811 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT

Smart Portfolios Llc increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 1377.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smart Portfolios Llc acquired 11,516 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Smart Portfolios Llc holds 12,352 shares with $579,000 value, up from 836 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $223.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 1.13 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Air Products, Crown Castle – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Inc holds 1,045 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp accumulated 12,432 shares. Gam Ag invested in 0.05% or 5,646 shares. Csu Producer invested in 7.51% or 9,760 shares. The Minnesota-based Jnba Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Advisory Alpha has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 142 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co invested in 114,393 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt holds 2,180 shares. Capital Invsts holds 4.23 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 45,416 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser accumulated 2,376 shares. Barbara Oil holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 4,000 shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 12,028 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc owns 320 shares.

Omers Administration Corp increased Linde Plc stake by 12,810 shares to 423,740 valued at $77.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 15,860 shares and now owns 980,910 shares. Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) was raised too.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $514.84 million for 23.95 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.54 million were bought by Ghasemi Seifi on Friday, July 26.

Smart Portfolios Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWS) stake by 49,346 shares to 33,465 valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) stake by 4,607 shares and now owns 18,582 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola Company: No Longer Your ‘Classic Coke’ Value Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Capital stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). State Farm Mutual Automobile reported 1.4% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ghp Inv Incorporated stated it has 12,242 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Com accumulated 25,521 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Earnest Partners Limited Liability holds 1,743 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lipe & Dalton holds 0.07% or 2,100 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 730,809 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Main Street Rech Limited Liability invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 374,103 shares. Smithfield Tru Comm has 70,678 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Company reported 792,522 shares stake. Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability Company Ny holds 0.14% or 32,929 shares. 557,720 were reported by Amalgamated Bankshares.