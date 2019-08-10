Smart Portfolios Has Boosted Position in Coca Cola Co (KO); As Allstate (ALL) Market Value Rose, Holder Indexiq Advisors Has Cut Position

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 35.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 26,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 47,340 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 73,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $104.09. About 1.87M shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1377.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 11,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 12,352 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 8.28 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 16,660 shares to 75,078 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 21,187 shares to 107,014 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

