Smart Portfolios Has Boosted Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $529,736; Ptc (PTC) Holder Dupont Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $919,724 as Shares Declined

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1377.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 11,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 12,352 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 13.10 million shares traded or 7.80% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 62.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 9,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 6,034 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $556,000, down from 16,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $67.27. About 1.53 million shares traded or 28.53% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads Meet Congressional PTC Requirement

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 6,561 shares to 122 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 7,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,436 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, City has 2.15% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) invested 0.37% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has 0.89% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1.06M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 730,809 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 8,000 shares. 224,400 were reported by Nippon Life Glob Americas. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,917 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge stated it has 103,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 1.40 million shares. Park Circle holds 1.06% or 32,000 shares. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 548,940 are owned by Mason Street Ltd. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 0.86% or 3.54 million shares. First Foundation holds 0.2% or 73,397 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Paloma Mngmt has 0.02% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 7,200 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 5,345 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company reported 127,806 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 2,575 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 13,631 shares. Korea Inv owns 20,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alkeon Capital Lc reported 0.01% stake. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has 0.05% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 12,443 shares. Stone Run Limited Liability Company holds 51,780 shares. Shine Advisory Services reported 0.05% stake. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 0.14% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 673,918 shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability Corp has 0.51% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 65 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc accumulated 15,596 shares.