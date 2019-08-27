Smart Portfolios Has Boosted Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $391,017 as Market Value Rose; Home Depot (HD) Stake Has Increased by Cypress Capital Management Llc

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 1.46 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 2,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 64,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, up from 62,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $218.42. About 1.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 51,815 shares to 250,830 shares, valued at $20.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,965 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Services has 3,513 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 172,007 shares. Everett Harris & Company Ca owns 41,552 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management accumulated 4,930 shares. Accuvest Advsr reported 0.56% stake. Aqr Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.36% or 1.79M shares. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 7,818 shares. Ci Investments Inc has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). New York-based Karpus Mngmt has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd holds 0.02% or 315 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 1.22 million shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,073 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors reported 47,146 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 11,671 shares to 39,335 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 46,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,445 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,651 were reported by Keating Invest Counselors Inc. Litman Gregory Asset Lc accumulated 1,213 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc has 1.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rench Wealth Mgmt reported 23,785 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Guardian Cap Advsr Lp holds 77,248 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.84% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.40 million shares. Donaldson Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,601 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Psagot Investment House Limited owns 7,434 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Goelzer Management Inc holds 109,305 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated holds 139,950 shares. Martingale Asset Lp reported 0.17% stake. Howe & Rusling holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,271 shares. Guardian LP accumulated 15,171 shares. 11,481 were reported by Marco Llc. Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advsrs has invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

