Smart Portfolios Continues to Hold Stake in Chevron New (CVX); As Centene (CNC) Share Price Declined, South State Has Increased by $824,044 Its Holding

South State Corp increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 147.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 15,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,107 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 10,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $125.64. About 2.63 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 11,671 shares to 39,335 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 6,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122 shares, and cut its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Invest Gp Incorporated Lp owns 414,753 shares. Clark Gp holds 0.91% or 308,633 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inv Associates has invested 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Allstate has 100,869 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 9.61 million shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 22,008 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc accumulated 43,225 shares. Hbk Invs Lp invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Maple Capital Incorporated reported 70,378 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corporation reported 1.95% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Investec Asset Mgmt North America holds 0.26% or 22,682 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru reported 0.12% stake. American Asset Mngmt holds 4,288 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Smith Salley Assoc holds 1.57% or 79,056 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Lc owns 64,761 shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd holds 0.01% or 15,528 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 1.72 million shares. Cibc World reported 98,902 shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Quantres Asset reported 10,200 shares stake. Gmt invested in 959,020 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 98,400 shares. Carroll Fin Associate reported 457 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corporation reported 4.70M shares stake. Grisanti Capital Management Ltd Company reported 95,608 shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. The California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Burren Cap Advisors Ltd has invested 6.67% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Vaughan Nelson Management Limited Partnership reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 86,200 shares. 1.30M are held by Southpoint Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Mosaic, Centene and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.