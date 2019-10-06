SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Both SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) and SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor- Memory Chips industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global Holdings Inc. 29 -0.58 13.07M 3.23 9.42 SemiLEDs Corporation 2 0.00 1.90M -1.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SMART Global Holdings Inc. and SemiLEDs Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SMART Global Holdings Inc. and SemiLEDs Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global Holdings Inc. 45,715,285.06% 33.2% 10.4% SemiLEDs Corporation 76,000,000.00% -100.7% -29.9%

Liquidity

SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, SemiLEDs Corporation which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. SMART Global Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SemiLEDs Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

SMART Global Holdings Inc. and SemiLEDs Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SemiLEDs Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $32.5, while its potential upside is 19.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SMART Global Holdings Inc. and SemiLEDs Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.2% and 1.5% respectively. 3.5% are SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 75.91% of SemiLEDs Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SMART Global Holdings Inc. -7.25% 27.68% 38.68% 24.65% 0.03% 2.49% SemiLEDs Corporation -3.49% -19.68% -20.95% -12.94% -31.4% -7.78%

For the past year SMART Global Holdings Inc. has 2.49% stronger performance while SemiLEDs Corporation has -7.78% weaker performance.

Summary

SMART Global Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors SemiLEDs Corporation.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in Taiwan. The companyÂ’s products are used primarily for general lighting applications comprising commercial, industrial, and residential lighting, as well as street lights; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet (UV), curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, and architectural lighting and entertainment lighting applications, as well as LED lighting for horticulture applications. It sells enhanced vertical, blue, white, green, and UV LED and LED chips to packagers or distributors in Taiwan, the United States, and China. The company also packages its LED chips into LED components to distributors and end-customers. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.