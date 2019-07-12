Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Share Price Declined While Signia Capital Management Decreased Stake by $535,148; As Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Boston Partners Has Cut Its Stake

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 133,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 771,793 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 905,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smart & Final Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 424,060 shares traded. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) has risen 35.67% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SFS News: 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 4Q Loss/Shr $2.03; 27/04/2018 – Smart & Final Expands Role of Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice Division President Derek Jones; 24/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Mtn Home AF Base: 366 SFS ruck first MHAFB Defender Challenge; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $180M-$190M; 25/04/2018 – SFS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Net Sales Up 4%-5%; 03/05/2018 – Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice announces rebranding to Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores; 17/05/2018 – SFS GROUP AG SFSN.S – RAISES ITS STAKE IN HECO TO 51%

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 39.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 1.97M shares as the company’s stock declined 33.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.99M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.98M, down from 4.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 2.83M shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 76.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500.

More notable recent Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “17 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Double – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Smart & Final Agrees to be Acquired by Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management – PRNewswire” published on April 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Portland-based Cash & Carry stores follow $1B year with a new name – Portland Business Journal” published on May 03, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “KEYW, SFS, HOFD, and QTNA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold SFS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 69.99 million shares or 0.36% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 1,874 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 193,088 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.01% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Jpmorgan Chase owns 5,624 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc, New York-based fund reported 109,310 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Northern Tru Corporation holds 299,114 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 47,251 shares. Foundry Partners owns 695,164 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 28,400 shares. 253,076 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 7,341 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 98,198 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS).

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 37.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $42,850 activity.

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Completions Activity Decline Could Delay Superior Energy Services’ Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Superior Energy’s Risks Outweigh The Growth Prospect – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 348,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.68M shares or 0.1% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Walleye Trading Llc holds 0% or 17,106 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Gradient Lc reported 516 shares. Secor Limited Partnership stated it has 194,648 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 12.78 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 2,727 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 0.09% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 5.42 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Moreover, Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.05% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 241,339 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Metropolitan Life reported 31,111 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 361,703 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Libbey Inc (NYSEMKT:LBY) by 235,503 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 524,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Central Pac Finl Corp (NYSE:CPF).