Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Shares Declined While Signia Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $535,148; As Carnival (CCL) Market Value Declined, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Upped by $912,500 Its Position

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 133,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 771,793 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 905,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smart & Final Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 424,060 shares traded. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) has risen 35.67% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SFS News: 27/04/2018 – Smart & Final Expands Role of Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice Division President Derek Jones; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 4Q Loss/Shr $2.03; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 02/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – SFS Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Mtn Home AF Base: 366 SFS ruck first MHAFB Defender Challenge; 17/05/2018 – SFS GROUP AG SFSN.S – RAISES ITS STAKE IN HECO TO 51%; 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (NET) $80 MLN – $90 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 4%-5%

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 3.49 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

