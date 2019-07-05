Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Holder Signia Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $535,148; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 133,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 771,793 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 905,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smart & Final Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 424,060 shares traded. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) has risen 35.67% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SFS News: 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (NET) $80 MLN – $90 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Mtn Home AF Base: 366 SFS ruck first MHAFB Defender Challenge; 02/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.0% – 2.0%; 15/03/2018 – SFS Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 4%-5%; 29/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $180M-$190M; 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $0.42 – $0.47

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 11.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30B and $463.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85M shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $196.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 38.34 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold SFS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 69.99 million shares or 0.36% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,500 shares. Moreover, Gsa Llp has 0.01% invested in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) for 14,694 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) for 241,596 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 28,400 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 15,400 shares in its portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). 1,175 were reported by Ftb Advsrs. Invesco Ltd reported 248,900 shares stake. Paloma Partners Mngmt Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Hbk Invs LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 253,076 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated invested 0% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS).