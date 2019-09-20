SM Energy (SM) “Market Perform” Rating Maintained by Analysts at Wells Fargo; The PT Given is $22.0000; Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI) Sentiment Is 1.17

The financial company have set TP of $22.0000 on SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares. This is 111.13% from the stock close price. In a note revealed to clients on 20 September, Wells Fargo restate their “Market Perform” rating on shares of SM.

Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 139 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 119 decreased and sold stock positions in Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 186.80 million shares, down from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 86 Increased: 98 New Position: 41.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.19 million for 11.69 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. The company has market cap of $8.33 billion.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLPI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Early Results of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 and Upsize of Tender Offer From $500000000 to Up to Any and All 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Casino Dividends to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.8. About 411,514 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028

Covalent Partners Llc holds 9.33% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for 124,097 shares. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owns 3.31 million shares or 9.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc has 5.41% invested in the company for 560,500 shares. The New York-based Gates Capital Management Inc. has invested 5.15% in the stock. Goodnow Investment Group Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 638,357 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold SM Energy Company shares while 60 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 107.71 million shares or 5.61% more from 101.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Palisade Cap Limited Company Nj owns 1.07 million shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.08% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Panagora Asset Management reported 12,798 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Retirement System Of Alabama has 134,318 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 103,700 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Bank & Trust Of America De reported 447,515 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 64,684 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 155,756 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Lp holds 0% or 19,700 shares. 6.22 million were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. It primarily has activities in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. It has a 25.05 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. Copeland David W had bought 10,000 shares worth $127,121 on Friday, May 24. The insider Ottoson Javan D bought 5,000 shares worth $73,150.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About SM Energy Companyâ€™s (NYSE:SM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc Upgrades 3 Oil Stocks On Higher Crude Price Expectations – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: KeyBanc Upgrades SM Energy (SM) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. SM Energy has $27 highest and $900 lowest target. $14.29’s average target is 37.14% above currents $10.42 stock price. SM Energy had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, June 18. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. FBR Capital maintained SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Monday, September 16. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Barclays Capital.