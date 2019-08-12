SM Energy Company (SM) Reaches $9.75 After 6.00% Down Move; Credit Capital Investments Has Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Holding By $675,000

The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.16% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 1.08M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7cThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.10B company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $9.17 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SM worth $66.00 million less.

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Credit Capital Investments Llc holds 75,000 shares with $2.07 million value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $257.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 23.60M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/03/2018 – Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 21/05/2018 – PARAMOUNT GROUP INC PGRE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $16 FROM $15.50; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Infusion of Newest Blockchain Technology into Growing Number of Industries Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 03/05/2018 – lnvitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 11/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Atlassian Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Among 10 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. SM Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) rating on Friday, February 22. MUFG Securities Americas Inc has “Hold” rating and $23 target. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by FBR Capital. Williams Capital Group maintained the shares of SM in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Stephens reinitiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. Shares for $73,150 were bought by Ottoson Javan D on Tuesday, May 7. The insider Copeland David W bought 10,000 shares worth $127,121.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It primarily has activities in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. It has a 23.44 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM Energy Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 54,913 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 267,488 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 252,567 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Cap Research Glob Investors invested in 7.11M shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 11,971 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 1.08 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10.34M shares. Bridgeway Capital Management, Texas-based fund reported 279,000 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0.03% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 1.12M shares. Goldman Sachs owns 0.02% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 2.90M shares. Kennedy Capital Incorporated has 0.36% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). 1492 Capital Management Limited Liability holds 75,708 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 0.1% or 3.46 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 52.30M shares. Natl Asset has invested 0.36% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Girard Ltd holds 0.57% or 110,307 shares in its portfolio. Sol Cap Mgmt Co holds 1.24% or 161,715 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Planning Gru has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Advisory Svcs Ltd Company reported 157,773 shares. Wms Partners Ltd holds 0.12% or 18,035 shares in its portfolio. Wright Investors Ser accumulated 141,914 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Cibc Natl Bank Usa holds 72,713 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.05% or 19,637 shares. Skba Capital Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sunbelt reported 27,943 shares stake. Strategic Ltd Liability stated it has 108,211 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. 11,769 were accumulated by Becker Cap Mngmt. Great Lakes Limited Liability Company holds 2.11 million shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $32 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Wood upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

