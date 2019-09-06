SM Energy Company (SM) Reaches $9.69 After 4.00% Down Move; Davis Selected Advisers Lowered By $3.12 Million Its Alleghany (Y) Stake

Davis Selected Advisers decreased Alleghany Corporation (Y) stake by 5.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers sold 5,100 shares as Alleghany Corporation (Y)’s stock rose 4.39%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 80,989 shares with $49.60 million value, down from 86,089 last quarter. Alleghany Corporation now has $11.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $11.29 during the last trading session, reaching $782.38. About 10,250 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS

The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.14% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 888,017 shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EASTThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.02 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $9.30 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SM worth $40.60 million less.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y): Did It Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) is Said to Get Offer from Alleghany (Y) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Smartsheet: Growth Isn’t Enough Anymore – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alleghany Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Davis Selected Advisers increased Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 18,400 shares to 824,878 valued at $44.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Iqiyi Inc. Class A Adr stake by 79,286 shares and now owns 3.66 million shares. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Adr (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity. Shares for $992,885 were bought by Tyler Lauren M on Friday, May 10.

Among 2 analysts covering Alleghany (NYSE:Y), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alleghany has $90000 highest and $70000 lowest target. $800’s average target is 2.25% above currents $782.38 stock price. Alleghany had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Wednesday, May 8.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 EPS, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99M for 28.51 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It primarily has activities in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. It has a 23.28 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells.

Among 6 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SM Energy has $27 highest and $900 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 47.88% above currents $9.69 stock price. SM Energy had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was reinitiated by Stephens. Barclays Capital downgraded SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) rating on Monday, July 1. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $1300 target. FBR Capital maintained the shares of SM in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”.

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Arnold Schneider Buys 4 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alexco Resource and Eldorado Gold among Energy/Materials gainers; Ramaco Resources and California Resources among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. Ottoson Javan D had bought 5,000 shares worth $73,150 on Tuesday, May 7. The insider Copeland David W bought $127,121.

