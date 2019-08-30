SM Energy Company (SM) Reaches $9.52 After 7.00% Down Move; Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) Sentiment Is 2

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 14 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 7 sold and decreased stakes in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.44 million shares, down from 1.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 377,098 shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.07B company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $8.85 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SM worth $75.18 million less.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $316.13 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II for 27,762 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 66,159 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. has 0.03% invested in the company for 19,387 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 248,650 shares.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 626 shares traded. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SM Energy has $27 highest and $1000 lowest target. $15’s average target is 57.56% above currents $9.52 stock price. SM Energy had 13 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Stephens.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Copeland David W, worth $127,121. Ottoson Javan D bought $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Tuesday, May 7.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. It primarily has activities in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. It has a 22.87 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells.

