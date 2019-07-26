SM Energy Company (SM) Reaches $9.26 After 8.00% Down Move; Shorts at BODY AND MIND (BMMJ) Lowered By 83.48%

The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 906,831 shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292MThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.04 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $8.52 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SM worth $83.12 million less.

BODY AND MIND INC (OTCMKTS:BMMJ) had a decrease of 83.48% in short interest. BMMJ’s SI was 1,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 83.48% from 11,500 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.0222 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7501. About 18,650 shares traded. Body and Mind Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMMJ) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Body and Mind, Inc., a development stage company, produces medical marijuana. The company has market cap of $71.61 million. The firm was formerly known as Deploy Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Body and Mind, Inc. in November 2017. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Body and Mind Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMMJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Body and Mind acquires ShowGrow California dispensaries – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Body And Mind Inc. Up 300% In A Month – What’s Driving The Upward Move – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Body And Mind: Overheated After 300% Rise In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Body and Mind Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMMJ) were released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “VIDEO: Body and Mind Inc (CNSX:BAMM) Granted Ohio Licenses – Midas Letter” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CV Sciences Skewing Successfully Thanks To CBD Sales – Benzinga” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays upgrades Callon, cuts SM Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SM Energy reports Q2 production results, revises 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Spirit Realty Capital Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; SM Energy to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Carnival, Generac, Lyft, Six Flags, Square, Tecnoglass, Yum Brands, Western Digital, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. It primarily has activities in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. It has a 77.12 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $73,150 were bought by Ottoson Javan D on Tuesday, May 7. Copeland David W bought $127,121 worth of stock.

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 93.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SM’s profit will be $1.12 million for 231.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -102.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold SM Energy Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0% or 38,296 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Van Eck Corporation reported 7,518 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 356,993 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 354,569 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 181,546 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). First Mercantile reported 0.07% stake. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Lc owns 109,900 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 30,000 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Mackenzie Finance holds 0.01% or 164,900 shares. New York-based Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 0% or 6,497 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.05% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Among 8 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SM Energy had 17 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. The company was reinitiated on Tuesday, June 18 by Stephens. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight”. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy”. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by M Partners. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. FBR Capital maintained the shares of SM in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating.