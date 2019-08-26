SM Energy Company (SM) Reaches $9.02 After 9.00% Down Move; Isoray (de (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) SI Decreased By 15.47%

The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 1.59M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13FThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $1.02 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $8.21 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SM worth $91.71M less.

Isoray Inc (de (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) had a decrease of 15.47% in short interest. ISR's SI was 588,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.47% from 696,300 shares previously. With 144,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Isoray Inc (de (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)'s short sellers to cover ISR's short positions. The stock increased 5.22% or $0.0184 during the last trading session, reaching $0.37. About 167,048 shares traded or 42.87% up from the average. IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) has declined 43.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It primarily has activities in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. It has a 21.69 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Shares for $127,121 were bought by Copeland David W. Ottoson Javan D had bought 5,000 shares worth $73,150.

Among 6 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SM Energy has $27 highest and $1000 lowest target. $15’s average target is 66.30% above currents $9.02 stock price. SM Energy had 13 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens reinitiated SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $2000 target. FBR Capital maintained SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) rating on Wednesday, June 19. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $14 target. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 1 report.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.92 million. The firm produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed.

