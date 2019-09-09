SM Energy Company (SM) Reaches $10.85 After 5.00% Up Move; Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Diageo PLC (LON:DGE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Diageo PLC has GBX 3870 highest and GBX 2850 lowest target. GBX 3312.14’s average target is -1.94% below currents GBX 3377.5 stock price. Diageo PLC had 31 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. JP Morgan maintained Diageo plc (LON:DGE) rating on Monday, June 10. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 3200 target. Citigroup maintained Diageo plc (LON:DGE) rating on Monday, March 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and GBX 3500 target. Goldman Sachs maintained Diageo plc (LON:DGE) rating on Monday, March 11. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and GBX 3500 target. Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded Diageo plc (LON:DGE) on Tuesday, July 9 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) earned “Sell” rating by Investec on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, July 3. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bernstein on Monday, April 8. Deutsche Bank maintained Diageo plc (LON:DGE) on Friday, May 24 with “Hold” rating. See Diageo plc (LON:DGE) latest ratings:

The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 1.61 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLNThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.14B company. It was reported on Sep, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $11.39 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SM worth $56.85M more.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of 78.92 billion GBP. The firm offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. It has a 25.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, CÃ®roc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

The stock decreased 2.34% or GBX 81 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3377.5. About 3.42 million shares traded. Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares were bought by Ottoson Javan D. On Friday, May 24 Copeland David W bought $127,121 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 10,000 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SM Energy has $27 highest and $900 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 32.07% above currents $10.85 stock price. SM Energy had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens reinitiated SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Tuesday, June 18 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $900 target in Friday, August 30 report. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% negative EPS growth.