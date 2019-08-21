SM Energy Company (SM) Reaches $10.67 After 5.00% Up Move; 6 Analysts Bullish Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

Among 10 analysts covering Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Whiting Petroleum Corp has $59 highest and $1100 lowest target. $27.55’s average target is 210.25% above currents $8.88 stock price. Whiting Petroleum Corp had 27 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) on Friday, August 16 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained the shares of WLL in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) rating on Friday, April 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $31 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of WLL in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Raymond James. See Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Old Rating: Sector Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

19/08/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

16/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $12 New Target: $11.0000 Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: In-Line Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Thalmann Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Downgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.67. About 487,281 shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net DebtThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.20B company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $11.20 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SM worth $60.20M more.

More notable recent Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whiting Petroleum bounces, ignoring Wells Fargo downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whiting Petroleum: A Recalibration Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whiting Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whiting Petroleum: A Disappointing Q2 2019 Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oil producers adding hedges; OXY accounts for more than half of increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company has market cap of $810.73 million. It sells gas and oil to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. It has a 3.25 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres.

The stock increased 5.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 1.27M shares traded. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has declined 64.53% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WLL News: 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Whiting Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum 1Q EPS 16c; 17/05/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $35; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM SVP EXPLORATION/DEVELOPMENT LEAVES CO; 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 11 TO 11.5 MMBOE; 15/05/2018 – Brenham Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Whiting Petroleum; 11/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM – WITH CERTAIN EXCEPTIONS, CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON APRIL 12, 2023; 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM SEES FY CAPEX $750.0M

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SM Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on SM Energy – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SM Energy Co (SM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alexco Resource and Eldorado Gold among Energy/Materials gainers; Ramaco Resources and California Resources among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM Energy Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 145,200 are owned by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.04% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 65 shares. Stevens Cap Management Lp invested 0.03% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Retirement Sys Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 134,423 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 154,041 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 18,700 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 178,970 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 17,878 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 0.02% stake. Crawford Counsel holds 0.11% or 215,663 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Inc has 0.01% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 206,103 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 38,296 shares. Twin Tree Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. It primarily has activities in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. It has a 25.65 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells.