SM Energy Company (SM) Reaches $10.61 After 3.00% Down Move; YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING COMPANY LIMI (YGEHY) SI Increased By 5.51%

The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 19, 2018.

YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING COMPANY LIMI (OTCMKTS:YGEHY) had an increase of 5.51% in short interest. The stock increased 12.29% or $0.0208 during the last trading session, reaching $0.19.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, assembles, sells, and installs photovoltaic products. The company has market cap of $3.50 million. The firm offers polysilicon ingots and blocks, polysilicon wafers, PV cells, PV modules, and integrated PV systems; and develops and operates solar projects. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the research, manufacture, sale, and installation of renewable energy products; marketing and sale of PV products and related accessories; and import and export trading activities, as well as invests in renewable energy projects.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. It primarily has activities in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. It has a 25.5 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. $127,121 worth of stock was bought by Copeland David W on Friday, May 24. Shares for $73,150 were bought by Ottoson Javan D on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.

Among 7 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. SM Energy has $27 highest and $900 lowest target. $14.29’s average target is 34.68% above currents $10.61 stock price. SM Energy had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Stephens reinitiated the shares of SM in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Overweight” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $1400 target in Monday, September 16 report. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.