SM Energy Company (SM) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Comparison side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy Company 13 0.71 N/A 0.09 107.20 U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.25 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights SM Energy Company and U.S. Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SM Energy Company and U.S. Energy Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2% U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7%

Risk & Volatility

SM Energy Company has a beta of 2.95 and its 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, U.S. Energy Corp.’s beta is 0.12 which is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SM Energy Company are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor U.S. Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. U.S. Energy Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SM Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

SM Energy Company and U.S. Energy Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy Company 1 3 2 2.33 U.S. Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of SM Energy Company is $14.33, with potential upside of 48.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of SM Energy Company shares are held by institutional investors while 3.4% of U.S. Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.2% of SM Energy Company shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59% U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85%

For the past year U.S. Energy Corp. has weaker performance than SM Energy Company

Summary

SM Energy Company beats U.S. Energy Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.