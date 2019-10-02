SM Energy Company (SM) and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Contrasting side by side

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy Company 10 -0.06 99.28M 0.09 107.20 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 -0.64 173.06M 0.99 3.35

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Laredo Petroleum Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SM Energy Company. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. SM Energy Company is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Laredo Petroleum Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has SM Energy Company and Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy Company 982,970,297.03% 0.5% 0.2% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 6,518,021,920.08% 21.2% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.95 beta indicates that SM Energy Company is 195.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Laredo Petroleum Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown SM Energy Company and Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy Company 1 4 3 2.38 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.25 is SM Energy Company’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 69.07%. On the other hand, Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s potential upside is 209.73% and its consensus price target is $7. Based on the data shown earlier, Laredo Petroleum Inc. is looking more favorable than SM Energy Company, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SM Energy Company and Laredo Petroleum Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.9% respectively. 1.2% are SM Energy Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29%

For the past year SM Energy Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum Inc. beats SM Energy Company on 10 of the 15 factors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.