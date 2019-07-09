SM Energy Company (SM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of SM Energy Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.97% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand SM Energy Company has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.99% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have SM Energy Company and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.50% 0.20% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares SM Energy Company and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy Company N/A 16 165.91 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

SM Energy Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for SM Energy Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy Company 1 3 4 2.50 Industry Average 1.18 2.16 3.40 2.64

SM Energy Company presently has an average target price of $21, suggesting a potential upside of 80.57%. The potential upside of the rivals is 78.40%. With higher possible upside potential for SM Energy Company’s rivals, equities research analysts think SM Energy Company is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SM Energy Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SM Energy Company 3% -13.07% -18.87% -32.29% -37.86% -0.32% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year SM Energy Company has -0.32% weaker performance while SM Energy Company’s rivals have 26.19% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SM Energy Company are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, SM Energy Company’s rivals have 2.39 and 2.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. SM Energy Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SM Energy Company.

Volatility and Risk

SM Energy Company has a beta of 3.03 and its 203.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SM Energy Company’s rivals’ beta is 1.50 which is 50.12% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SM Energy Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SM Energy Company’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors SM Energy Company.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.