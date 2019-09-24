SM Energy Company (SM) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Contrasting side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy Company 13 0.78 N/A 0.09 107.20 Callon Petroleum Company 6 1.75 N/A 0.97 5.07

Table 1 highlights SM Energy Company and Callon Petroleum Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Callon Petroleum Company has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SM Energy Company. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. SM Energy Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Callon Petroleum Company, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SM Energy Company and Callon Petroleum Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2% Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7%

Volatility & Risk

SM Energy Company is 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.95. Competitively, Callon Petroleum Company is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SM Energy Company. Its rival Callon Petroleum Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Callon Petroleum Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SM Energy Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for SM Energy Company and Callon Petroleum Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy Company 1 4 3 2.38 Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 2 2.50

SM Energy Company’s upside potential currently stands at 43.33% and an $15.25 average price target. Meanwhile, Callon Petroleum Company’s average price target is $8.38, while its potential upside is 82.17%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Callon Petroleum Company seems more appealing than SM Energy Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 1.2% of SM Energy Company’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Callon Petroleum Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59% Callon Petroleum Company -6.11% -26.24% -33.06% -40.65% -55.6% -24.19%

For the past year SM Energy Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Callon Petroleum Company.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Callon Petroleum Company beats SM Energy Company.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.