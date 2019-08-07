Sm Energy Co (SM) Valuation Declined While 1492 Capital Management Increased Stake by $749,819; Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Holder Boston Advisors Lowered Holding by $1.85 Million as Stock Value Rose

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 5.52M shares traded or 53.61% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 16,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 39,196 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 55,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $130.92. About 7.18 million shares traded or 64.80% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 13,007 shares to 91,796 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 15,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,348 shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Copeland David W, worth $127,121 on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru reported 3.46M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Incorporated reported 279,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 40,843 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1.27 million shares. 75,708 were reported by 1492 Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Carmignac Gestion accumulated 283,482 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Bluestein R H reported 21,600 shares. Guggenheim Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,137 shares. Art Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,850 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 38,735 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 30 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm New York stated it has 11,401 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 27 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 134,506 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Keeley Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SM Energy Co (SM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “SM Energy (SM) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meritor Inc Com (NYSE:MTOR) by 17,030 shares to 149,540 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manpower Inc Com (NYSE:MAN) by 20,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamar Advertising Co Cl A (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 21,813 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush & owns 8,018 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 61,607 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Sheets Smith Wealth owns 4,574 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability accumulated 3.25% or 551,717 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 241,419 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 68,254 shares. United Fire Gp holds 0.41% or 9,758 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource reported 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fred Alger stated it has 411,942 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 426,105 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Management has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 262 shares. Confluence Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 189,560 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 123,190 shares.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Merrill Lynch Has 8 Top US Stock Ideas for Q3 – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FIS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results for FIS and Worldpay, and Issues Combined Company Guidance for 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sun East Federal Credit Union Boosts Technology with FIS Payments Platform – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Worldpay beats analyst estimates following acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: August 06, 2019.