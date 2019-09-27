SM Energy Co (SM) to pay $0.05 on Nov 6, 2019; Shorts at Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Raised By 13.45%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) is expected to pay $0.05 on Nov 6, 2019. (NYSE:SM) shareholders before Oct 24, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. SM Energy Co’s current price of $10.31 translates into 0.48% yield. SM Energy Co’s dividend has Oct 25, 2019 as record date. Sep 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.80% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 2.58M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) had an increase of 13.45% in short interest. MRTX’s SI was 5.38 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.45% from 4.74 million shares previously. With 751,900 avg volume, 7 days are for Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s short sellers to cover MRTX’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.33% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $85.26. About 487,476 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.63 million shares or 8.46% more from 34.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Avoro Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 13.75% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Serv Automobile Association accumulated 6,826 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 412,801 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Prudential Fin reported 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Connecticut-based Trexquant Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Northern invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Goldman Sachs Inc reported 286,141 shares stake. Moreover, Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Rock Springs Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 0.75% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 202,500 shares. Amer Century Incorporated accumulated 23,373 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mirati Therapeutics has $10500 highest and $6000 lowest target. $84.75’s average target is -0.60% below currents $85.26 stock price. Mirati Therapeutics had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral” on Monday, September 9. Jefferies upgraded Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on Monday, September 9 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mirati Therapeutics: Revisiting As KRAS Data Nears – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley sees 23% upside in Galapagos in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The company has market cap of $3.35 billion. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

Since July 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $77.64 million activity. $6.37 million worth of stock was sold by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC on Tuesday, July 23. 725,008 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares with value of $71.27 million were sold by Boxer Capital – LLC.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. Ottoson Javan D bought $73,150 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $127,121 was bought by Copeland David W.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. As of December 31, 2018, the firm had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States. It has a 24.78 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as St.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold SM Energy Company shares while 60 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 107.71 million shares or 5.61% more from 101.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 113,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 176,416 are owned by Legal General Grp Public Limited Com. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 460,752 shares. Amg Natl Tru Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). D E Shaw invested in 0.02% or 1.45 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 0.23% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 139,441 shares. Oslo Asset As has invested 9.54% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Federated Investors Pa invested in 10,661 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 3,300 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.38M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 94,623 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About SM Energy Companyâ€™s (NYSE:SM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc Upgrades 3 Oil Stocks On Higher Crude Price Expectations – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SM Energy Declares Semi-Annual Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Surgical Synergy(SM) is Advanced with Range of New Procedural Solutions Unveiled at NASS 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Evans Bancorp Selected for the Sandler Oâ€™Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. SM Energy has $27 highest and $900 lowest target. $15.25’s average target is 47.91% above currents $10.31 stock price. SM Energy had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Stephens. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by FBR Capital. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. Wells Fargo maintained SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) rating on Friday, September 20. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $2200 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of SM in report on Monday, September 16 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 30.