SM Energy Co (SM) to pay $0.05 on Nov 6, 2019; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 304 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 242 cut down and sold their equity positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 72.70 million shares, down from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Palo Alto Networks Inc in top ten positions decreased from 21 to 9 for a decrease of 12. Sold All: 74 Reduced: 168 Increased: 217 New Position: 87.

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) is expected to pay $0.05 on Nov 6, 2019. (NYSE:SM) shareholders before Oct 24, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. SM Energy Co’s current price of $9.02 translates into 0.55% yield. SM Energy Co’s dividend has Oct 25, 2019 as record date. Sep 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 6.91% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 3.76 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.88 billion. The Company’s platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customerÂ’s network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 12.11% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for 1.32 million shares. Banbury Partners Llc owns 96,400 shares or 6.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crosslink Capital Inc has 6.36% invested in the company for 137,058 shares. The New York-based Hound Partners Llc has invested 6.25% in the stock. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 48,060 shares.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. As of December 31, 2018, the firm had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States. It has a 21.68 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as St.

Among 8 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. SM Energy has $23 highest and $900 lowest target. $15.25’s average target is 69.07% above currents $9.02 stock price. SM Energy had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of SM in report on Monday, September 16 to “Overweight” rating. Stephens reinitiated it with “Overweight” rating and $2000 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 1. FBR Capital maintained the shares of SM in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 30 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, September 20 by Wells Fargo.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Copeland David W, worth $127,121 on Friday, May 24. 5,000 shares were bought by Ottoson Javan D, worth $73,150 on Tuesday, May 7.