SM Energy Co (SM) to pay $0.05 on Nov 6, 2019; NEPHROS (NEPH) Shorts Increased By 25.4%

NEPHROS INC (NASDAQ:NEPH) had an increase of 25.4% in short interest. NEPH’s SI was 264,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 25.4% from 210,600 shares previously. With 135,100 avg volume, 2 days are for NEPHROS INC (NASDAQ:NEPH)’s short sellers to cover NEPH’s short positions. The stock increased 4.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 10,539 shares traded. Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) is expected to pay $0.05 on Nov 6, 2019. (NYSE:SM) shareholders before Oct 24, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. SM Energy Co’s current price of $8.98 translates into 0.56% yield. SM Energy Co’s dividend has Oct 25, 2019 as record date. Sep 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 4.43 million shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration systems primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $67.14 million. The companyÂ’s ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It currently has negative earnings. It offers HDF systems used in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; ultrafiltration products; and hemodiafilters used as dialyzers in an hemodialysis treatment, as well as other disposables used in the hemodiafiltration treatment process.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. As of December 31, 2018, the firm had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States. It has a 21.59 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as St.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. 10,000 SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares with value of $127,121 were bought by Copeland David W. Ottoson Javan D also bought $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Tuesday, May 7.