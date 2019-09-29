SM Energy Co (SM) to pay $0.05 on Nov 6, 2019; Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Has 0.83 Sentiment

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) is expected to pay $0.05 on Nov 6, 2019. (NYSE:SM) shareholders before Oct 24, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. SM Energy Co’s current price of $9.77 translates into 0.51% yield. SM Energy Co’s dividend has Oct 25, 2019 as record date. Sep 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.24% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 2.27M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B

Emerson Electric Co (EMR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 404 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 486 sold and trimmed positions in Emerson Electric Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 419.86 million shares, down from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Emerson Electric Co in top ten positions decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 68 Reduced: 418 Increased: 317 New Position: 87.

Plancorp Llc holds 8.46% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. for 320,298 shares. John G Ullman & Associates Inc owns 588,788 shares or 6.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd has 5.46% invested in the company for 16.86 million shares. The Texas-based Mcdaniel Terry & Co has invested 2.97% in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 155,474 shares.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures products, and delivers services to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.84 billion. The companyÂ’s Process Management segment offers systems and software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; and digital plant architecture solutions. It has a 18.85 P/E ratio. It also provides consulting services for precision measurement, control, monitoring, asset optimization, and safety and reliability of gas and oil reservoirs and plants.

The stock increased 3.44% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 6.42M shares traded or 115.53% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46 million for 15.23 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Emerson Electric expanding again in Twin Cities, bases $650M business unit here – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Launches Most Advanced Industrial Wireless Network Solution – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson notes order boost of 2% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. SM Energy has $23 highest and $900 lowest target. $15.25’s average target is 56.09% above currents $9.77 stock price. SM Energy had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. Stephens reinitiated it with “Overweight” rating and $2000 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. As per Friday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 30. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. As of December 31, 2018, the firm had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States. It has a 23.49 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as St.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Ottoson Javan D bought $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Tuesday, May 7. 10,000 SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares with value of $127,121 were bought by Copeland David W.