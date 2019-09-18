Sm Energy Co (SM) Stake Maintained by Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd; Hennessy Advisors Has Trimmed Banner (BANR) Holding by $513,000; Market Value Rose

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.76. About 47,508 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in Oregon; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU REPORTS PLANS TO EXIT FARM FRESH BANNER; 12/04/2018 – Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Banner Corporation to Attend the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q EPS 89c; 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health; 23/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: 03-23-18 – Fitzgerald, Allegheny League of Municipalities Announce Banner Communities

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 72.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The hedge fund held 4.27 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.46 million, up from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 2.48 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board – GlobeNewswire” on April 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Banner Corporation Completes Acquisition of Skagit Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Banner (BANR) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 26th – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banner Corporation to Acquire Skagit Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 10.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.64M for 13.39 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.02% negative EPS growth.

