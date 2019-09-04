Sm Energy Co (SM) Stake Has Upped by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Upped Its Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $12.69 Million as Share Value Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 25,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 215,663 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, up from 189,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 3.56 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 466.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 28 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 34 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41 million, up from 6 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $565.91. About 296,894 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,678 are owned by Shell Asset Mngmt Company. Heritage Invsts Mgmt invested in 0.63% or 23,242 shares. 27,690 were reported by United Serv Automobile Association. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Sun Life Financial Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 141 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 351,369 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 294,385 shares or 0.12% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested in 4,189 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Whittier Co reported 2,584 shares. Green Street Limited Co invested in 29,300 shares or 7.35% of the stock. Rivulet Ltd holds 18.26% or 429,100 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.44% or 6,771 shares in its portfolio. Consolidated Grp Ltd Company has 6,500 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co reported 14,084 shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 628,200 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 82 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $24.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,161 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Macerich Stock Looks Like a Solid Value After Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Theglobeandmail.com published: “This 8.2% yielding ETF is ideal for Canadian REIT investors wanting to expand their horizons – The Globe and Mail” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is EastGroup Properties’ Recent Dividend Hike Sustainable? – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why MFA Financial Is a Top 10 REIT Stock With 11.05% Yield (MFA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Financial Services has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Moreover, Sei Invs has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 16,621 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.02% stake. Kbc Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Texas Yale Capital accumulated 22,338 shares. 55,929 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman. 15,834 are held by Utd Services Automobile Association. Cypress Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) has 0.42% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 18,050 shares. Bluestein R H & Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 7,770 shares. Capital Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 47,600 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has 842,438 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Co has 27 shares. Highbridge Management Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). 10,068 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on SM Energy – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alexco Resource and Eldorado Gold among Energy/Materials gainers; Ramaco Resources and California Resources among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. $127,121 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares were bought by Copeland David W.