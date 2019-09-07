Sm Energy Co (SM) Stake Has Lifted by Oslo Asset Management Asa; Eqty Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Holder Honeywell International Has Decreased Its Stake by $414,960

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 31,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 35,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $135.24. About 391,112 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 77,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 2.49M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. It closed at $10.21 lastly. It is down 64.02% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors reported 443,745 shares. Daiwa Securities Group owns 1.26% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 1.26 million shares. First Republic Investment Management stated it has 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Prudential Fincl accumulated 753,237 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 3,207 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 14,695 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 38,167 shares. Amer Inv Ser Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 19,769 shares. Legal And General Pcl reported 308,608 shares. Cim Limited Liability holds 5,461 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 0.11% or 7.75 million shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 27,500 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 718,319 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 2,619 shares.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.21M for 31.60 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 18,690 shares to 75,724 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. Ottoson Javan D bought $73,150 worth of stock.