Sm Energy Co (SM) Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Upped Its Holding; West Chester Capital Advisors Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $381,555 as Share Value Declined

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 77,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 1.08 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 2.54 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Ottoson Javan D, worth $73,150 on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 2,039 shares stake. Northern Trust stated it has 974,510 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 27 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 241,889 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 42,673 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation owns 164,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Bluemountain Capital Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 3,560 shares. Columbia Pacific Advsr Limited Liability reported 139,944 shares stake. Advisory reported 0.61% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 30 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 564,987 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 156,501 shares.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.02 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.