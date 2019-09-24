Sm Energy Co (SM) Shareholder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Raised Its Stake by $21.52 Million as Shares Declined; As Gerdau S A (GGB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Has Increased Position

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37M, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 8.17M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 07/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities down as tariff fears heat up; 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 24/04/2018 – GERDAU: CHIA YUAN WANG TO BE NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS PRESIDENT; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 72.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The hedge fund held 4.27 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.46M, up from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 3.13M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold SM shares while 60 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 107.71 million shares or 5.61% more from 101.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The invested 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 62,660 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). 65,016 are owned by Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 4.78M shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt reported 854,721 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 10.93 million shares stake. Walthausen And Limited Co stated it has 269,450 shares. Advisory Research Inc invested in 0.44% or 1.80 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 87,195 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 33,947 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability stated it has 1.02 million shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. Shares for $127,121 were bought by Copeland David W.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 1.05M shares to 160,257 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 2.85M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

