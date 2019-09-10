Sm Energy Co (SM) Shareholder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Trimmed Stake; Csx (CSX) Holder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lifted Position

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 58.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 3.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The hedge fund held 2.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.31 million, down from 5.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 9.01% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 3.41 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 106.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 124,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 242,270 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13 million, up from 117,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 3.97 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% negative EPS growth.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 4.56 million shares to 6.09M shares, valued at $117.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 467,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $127,121 were bought by Copeland David W on Friday, May 24.

