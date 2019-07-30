Sm Energy Co (SM) Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Increased Stake by $749,819 as Shares Declined; First Eagle Investment Management Increases Holding in Newmont Mng (NEM)

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 299,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12.02M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.98 million, up from 11.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 7.45 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 4.96 million shares traded or 45.29% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE

More news for Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Barrick, Newmont launch Nevada Gold Mines – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 24, 2019 is yet another important article.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 934,080 shares to 5.41 million shares, valued at $637.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 254,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.24M shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $179,183 activity. On Friday, February 1 Goldberg Gary J sold $136,520 worth of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Schafer Cullen Capital Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 560 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd holds 111,619 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Co Ltd reported 2,550 shares. 160 were reported by North Star Mngmt Corporation. Paloma Partners Mgmt Communication owns 54,140 shares. Sei Invests reported 280,088 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs invested in 0% or 232 shares. Paragon Assoc And Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture invested 6.75% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Aperio Group Ltd Llc owns 0.07% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 465,920 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Co stated it has 26,867 shares. Gabelli & Communications Invest Advisers, New York-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Ftb holds 1,090 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 5,458 shares. 134,423 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Goldman Sachs Gp has 2.90M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oslo Asset Management As owns 2.49M shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 40,886 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). 6,760 are owned by Bartlett Llc. Eaton Vance invested in 42,673 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 452,749 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.01% or 38,796 shares. Nomura has invested 0.02% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Bluecrest Capital Management Limited has 40,380 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0.01% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 159,470 shares. 1492 Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 75,708 shares or 1.12% of the stock.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Spirit Realty Capital Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; SM Energy to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Carnival, Generac, Lyft, Six Flags, Square, Tecnoglass, Yum Brands, Western Digital, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SM Energy reports Q2 production results, revises 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.